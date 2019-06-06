1947 - 2019
On May 25, the elk, deer, and salmon gods took a good one from us. A celebration of life will be scheduled for Jerome "Buzzy" Lester, but no memorial services will be held.
Buzzy Lester was born in Centralia, Wash., in 1947 to Hazel and Cecil Lester.
Over the years, Cecil and Hazel planted roots on the Sixes River, then moved north to Bandon, where Buzzy graduated in the class of 1965. It was there he met and married Nancy Goddard (now Murphy). They had two sons, Wade and Jake.
Plans to become a physical therapist didn’t quite work out, so Buzzy took on a myriad of jobs including owning a trucking business, a commercial fishing operation, an insurance company as well as becoming a local builder. More than 400 “Buzz Barns” can be found in Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties. It was during these ventures that he met and made many friends; as was his nature. Buzzy also was in the Army National Guard.
In addition to spending time with his two sons, Buzzy also enjoyed watching his three grandsons learn and appreciate the beauty of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman (also a proud member of the 2950 fishing club) as well as a master gardener. Because of his cooking talents (made the best biscuits and gravy ever), at elk camp and on tug boats, he was affectionately known as “cookie”. Although he spent most of his life in Bandon, he also helped his brother, Rock Lester, farm in Lebanon, where he had a lot of friends and family.
Many locals will remember Buzzy from his time coaching little league, to his volunteer work with the fire department, to employing anyone needing a job that could swing a hammer. He was about as generous as a person could be, and loved meeting new people. He was known for taking tourists off of the dock out crabbing, then giving them all of the catch. He was known for his sense of humor, as well as finding his way to have a “good time.”
Buzzy is survived by his mother, Hazel Lester of Bandon; two brothers, Rocky of Lebanon, and Eddy of Winnemuca, Nev.; two sons, Wade of Bandon, and Jake of Walterville, as well as three grandsons, Zachary, Owen, and Nathan; and four nieces and five nephews.
Buzzy was preceded in death by his father, Cecil; and one nephew, Greg Lester of Bandon.
He was so very loved and will be so very missed.
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In