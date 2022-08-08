Jerold Cameron “JC” Luoto, 64, of Dallas, Oregon, died June 5, 2022 in Salem, Oregon of cancer. He was born in Riverside, California to Jerry and Salli Luoto of Coquille, Oregon.
JC is survived by his mother, Salli Luoto currently of McMinnville, OR; his son, Jerry “Chris” Luoto of Coquille; his brother, Deric Luoto (Molly) of Goodyear, AZ; and niece, Rachel Luoto of Lake Oswego, OR.
JC graduated in 1977 from Coquille High School where he excelled in sports and music. He was a member of the state championship basketball team under Coach Tom Leaton, and was selected second-team Sunset league conference all-star. He also excelled in track and field under Coach Larry Phillips throwing the disc, and running the high hurdles in which event he still holds the school record. That same year he auditioned, and was accepted to play trombone for both the Southwestern Oregon Honor Band, as well as with Music in May at Pacific University. He received the John Phillip Sousa award for service and musical excellence from Coquille High School.
Upon graduating from Coquille High School, JC went on to Linfield College (3rd gen.) where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in 1982. While at Linfield he was a member of the track team throwing the hammer, including the opportunity to compete at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. He was also the assistant women’s volleyball coach in 1981 leading the team to play in the AIAW Div. III national championship match in LaVern, California. He was also active in the school’s music program playing trombone throughout the Pacific Northwest with the college jazz band, trombone quartet and other ensemble groups.
JC later obtained his nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, and had a successful career with the South Coast Surgery Center until his early retirement due to health reasons. He loved serving and caring for his patients throughout Southwestern Oregon. He was a member of the Coquille Christian Community Church where he served many years as an audio technician. He was also a member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge. A memorial golf tournament will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Coquille Valley Elks course where he loved to play. Contact the Coquille Valley Elks for more details.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.
