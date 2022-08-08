Jerold Cameron “JC” Luoto

Jerold Cameron “JC” Luoto, 64, of Dallas, Oregon, died June 5, 2022 in Salem, Oregon of cancer. He was ‎born in Riverside, California to Jerry and Salli Luoto of Coquille, Oregon.

JC is survived by his mother, Salli ‎Luoto currently of McMinnville, OR; his son, Jerry “Chris” Luoto of Coquille; his brother, ‎Deric Luoto (Molly) of Goodyear, AZ; and niece, Rachel Luoto of Lake Oswego, OR.‎

JC graduated in 1977 from Coquille High School where he excelled in sports and music. He was ‎a member of the state championship basketball team under Coach Tom Leaton, and was selected ‎second-team Sunset league conference all-star. He also excelled in track and field under Coach ‎Larry Phillips throwing the disc, and running the high hurdles in which event he still holds the ‎school record. That same year he auditioned, and was accepted to play trombone for both the ‎Southwestern Oregon Honor Band, as well as with Music in May at Pacific University. He ‎received the John Phillip Sousa award for service and musical excellence from Coquille High ‎School. ‎

Upon graduating from Coquille High School, JC went on to Linfield College (3rd gen.) where he ‎obtained his Bachelor’s degree in 1982. While at Linfield he was a member of the track team ‎throwing the hammer, including the opportunity to compete at Hayward Field at the University ‎of Oregon. He was also the assistant women’s volleyball coach in 1981 leading the team to play ‎in the AIAW Div. III national championship match in LaVern, California. He was also active in the ‎school’s music program playing trombone throughout the Pacific Northwest with the college jazz ‎band, trombone quartet and other ensemble groups. ‎

JC later obtained his nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, and had a ‎successful career with the South Coast Surgery Center until his early retirement due to health ‎reasons. He loved serving and caring for his patients throughout Southwestern Oregon. He was a ‎member of the Coquille Christian Community Church where he served many years as an audio ‎technician. He was also a member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge. A memorial golf ‎tournament will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Coquille Valley Elks ‎course where he loved to play. Contact the Coquille Valley Elks for more details.‎

‎Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.‎

