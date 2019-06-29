April 24, 1941 - June 13, 2019
Jerene Lee Whitney, 78, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away June 13, 2019.She was born to parents Arthur L. Albertson and Genevieve Evans Haga, April 24, 1941 in Coquille.
She graduated from Bandon High School.
Jerene was very talented with any art or craft she tried. Some of her favorites were cake decorating, sewing dolls and doll clothes, quilting, camping, fishing, hunting, basket weaving and flower arranging. She also loved woodworking with her husband, traveling to craft shows selling their many products. She loved the Oregon coast and collected seashells her entire life. The Bandon Lighthouse was her favorite landmark and she spoke of it often.
Jerene’s favorite job was being a homemaker, but she also belonged to many organizations during her life. She was a member of Jobs Daughters Fraternal Organization, Cranberry Princess (1958), president of the Parkersburg Community Club, then later a Jobs Daughter adult volunteer with her daughter and granddaughters. She was a Girl Scout leader and camp adviser for both of her daughters for close to 20 years. She also was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Lemoore, Calif., and Klamath Falls.
Her dedication to helping others was evident in her work at nursing homes, classroom aide, and many volunteer hours chaperoning youth groups and sports teams.
Jerene is survived by brother, Stanley and Denise Albertson; daughters, Jana Lynn Buie and Wendy and Jerry Welsh; grandchildren, Michael and Laura Gouker, Misty Gouker, Justin and Amanda Buie, Victoria Wilson, Timothy Welsh, and Kimberly Welsh; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth "Butch" D. Whitney; brother, Richard Albertson; and sister, Diane Albertson.
A graveside burial at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20. A reception will follow. Donations can be made to your local Special Olympics Chapter.
Cremation arrangements were performed at Davenport’s Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Klamath Falls.
