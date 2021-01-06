June 24, 1955- December 26, 2020
Jennifer Olive Elbert-Brown was born in Michigan to Ernest and Eleanor Scott on June 24th, 1955. She passed away in her home on December 26th, 2020, after a mighty battle with lung cancer.
Jenny was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to spend time with her family camping, hiking, kayaking, doing puzzles, and crocheting beautiful blankets. Most especially, she loved spending time with her many grandchildren. She was a kind soul. She went out of her way to make sure everyone knew they were loved and had everything they needed.
Jenny made many friends in this community through her work as a bartender at the El Toro and the Humboldt Club. She worked at Willamette Graystone as a secretary and salesperson for many years. She also worked as a department head for both Home Depot and Walmart. She was a hard worker, always had a positive attitude, and a smile for everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Brown of Coos Bay; daughter, Talena Coplin of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Bailie and Jacob Vargas of Grants Pass, Justin Coplin of Coos Bay, Rylee Bauer of Coos Bay, Madison Bauer of Roseburg, Alle’ Coplin of Coos Bay, Kylee Elbert of Klamath Falls, Dakoda Bauer of Roseburg, Travis Elbert, Jr. of Klamath Falls, Landen Bauer of Roseburg, and Carson Elbert of Coos Bay; great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Vargas of Grants Pass; mothers-in-law, Ann Tobiska of Coos Bay, and Shirley Pruitt of Lakeside, father-in-law, Frank Elbert of Hauser; brothers, Winfield Scott of Missouri, Timothy and Paula Scott of Washington, and Joseph Scott of Washington; sisters Susan and Rodney Biskeborn of Springfield, Edith Scott of Florida, Kate and Bud Schmidt of Myrtle Point; sisters-in-law, Penny and Jim Humbert of Lakeside, and Kathy and Richard Mensinger of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Timothy Elbert; son, Travis Elbert; daughter, Brandy Elbert; parents, Ernest and Eleanor Scott; sister, Nina League; and nephew, Steven Kenyon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In