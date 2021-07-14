September 10, 1973 – June 18, 2021
Jennifer Lynn George Davidson was born in Pasadena, California September 10, 1973. Her family moved to Piedmont, California in 1978, where Jennifer attended elementary and high school.
After she graduated from high school, Jennifer attended Chico State and Diablo Junior College. She spent her last two years of college at The University of Puget Sound, where she was an English major. At Puget Sound, Jennifer made many good friends who loved her. Jennifer’s passion was on the creative side of life. She loved literature, music, poetry and the outdoors, particularly the ocean. Jennifer could frequently be found with a pen, some paper and a cup of coffee.
Jennifer loved engaging with and helping people. In addition to working and raising her son, Jennifer had some of her writing published, excelled at growing orchids, earned her beekeeper certification and helped twenty four women earn their GEDs.
A celebration of life was held July 12, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon for her friends and family at the Front Street Provisioners.
Jenn was taken from us much too early, while in the prime of her life. A victim of a tragic incident June 18, 2021. Jenn will forever be remembered for her kind heart, her compassion for others, her bright smile, her infectious laughter and her joy for life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to GoFundMe for her son, Michael Davidson, to the Puget Sound Beekeepers Association or to Four Winds/Westward Ho summer camp on Orcas Island, Washington.
She leaves behind her son, Michael Davidson; her father, Kenneth George; her sister, Tammara George Eck; her uncle, Ronald Gordon; and her three nephews, Dylan, Carter and Ryder Eck.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her cherished mother, Frances George; and her beloved grandparents, Annie and Wolfgang Gordon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In