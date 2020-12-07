August 27, 1932 – December 7, 2020
Jennie B. Daniels, passed December 7, 2020 at her home in Coquille. She was 88 and was born August 27, 1932, the daughter of Eldon and Jessie (Lancaster) Zinn in Vancouver, Washington. The family moved to Myrtle Point when her father retired after 32 years of military service. Her mother, retired from elementary education.
Jennie graduated as the Salutatorian from Myrtle Point High School, Class of 1950. She married “Corky” Daniels in 1955 and they were married 64 years. Surviving are her sons, Rick Daniels and his wife, Nancy of Meridian, Idaho, Neil and his wife, Julie of Myrtle Point; five grandchildren, Luke Daniels, Jennie Daniels, Jacob Daniels, David Daniels, Ryan Daniels; and two great grandchildren, Kohen and Elijah.
Jennie worked for the Myrtle Point and Coquille School Districts for a combined 40 years. She received a number of awards from both districts for her dedication, skills, and winsome personality. Jennie was a devoted church member over the years, teaching Sunday school, working as church treasurer, and most recently attended Coquille Christian Community Church. Jennie is a wonderful Christian woman who lived her Christian faith and is loved by all.
The immediate family will have a private graveside service at the Norway Cemetery and are planning a “Celebration of Life” this coming summer for family and friends.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
