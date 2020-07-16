Jenna Lee Smith
August 8, 1932 – July 10, 2020
A private family committal for Jenna Lee Smith, 87, of North Bend, will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will follow at a later date at her daughter, Elaine Smith’s residence.
Jenna was born August 8, 1932 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She passed away July 10, 2020 in Coos Bay.
She was the second to youngest of nine brothers and sisters. Jenna and her husband Jim Higgs and family moved to Coos Bay in 1966 when they purchased and ran their flight business Coos Aviation for many years.
She was very creative and during her years in the bay area she taught Pretty Punch and Artex classes, and Jenna was an avid bowler at North Bend Lanes. She loved music and loved nothing more than going out with her friends dancing. She was a long time member of the Coos Bay Elks Lodge, and a member of the Eagles women’s Auxiliary.
Jenna met and married the love of her life Richard Smith in May of 2001. They were married three years, until his sudden death on July 4, 2004.
She resided at Evergreen Court in North Bend, Oregon. She is survived by her son, Roy Harris and wife, Terry of Myrtle Point; daughter, Elaine Smith and husband, Ron of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Melissa Whipple and husband, Jon of Surprise AZ; Stacy Erdman and husband, Kevin of Grand Junction, CO; Kristy Harris of Las Vegas, NV; Lori Smith of Wilsonville OR; Melanie Karem and husband, Craig of Louisville, KY; Jason Westfall of Salmon, ID; Kevin Westfall and wife, Heather of Broadbent OR; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
