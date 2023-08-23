Jenifer Grace Centers – Buell

December 28, 1968 – August 16. 2023
Jenifer “Jenny” Grace Centers- Buell transitioned from this life unexpectedly on August 16, 2023.
She is survived by her son, Jesse Buell; sister, Colleen Munson; brothers, Don Centers, Rick Centers, and Lonie Centers; nieces, Monica Waldroop, Anna Tupper, and Maggie Centers; nephew, Justin Centers; and many more family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald “Rusty” and Vella Centers. Jenny grew up in North Bend, the youngest of five kids. She attended North Bend High School. She enjoyed many things, like showing off her latest skateboard tricks, her latest fashion statements, or giving you a piece of her mind. Jenny shined in all that she did and will be remembered for her daring, energetic, and confident approach to her life and the lives of all the people she helped along the way.
Jenny had many lifelong friends who cared about her, and she supported her friends when needed and without hesitation. Jenny will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial has been set up at the park on the corner of 4th & Anderson in Coos Bay to share your memories and condolences. The family is asking that in lieu of a memorial service, donations be made to The Devereux Center in honor of Jenny’s memory.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In