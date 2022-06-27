February 11, 1959 – June 10, 2022
Jeffrey Kent Lillebo, 63, passed away on June 10, 2022. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska on February 11, 1959 to Richard and Sharleen Lillebo. Jeff had one daughter, Hannah (Noble) Lillebo; brother, Kirk Lillebo; and sister, Kathi Holvey.
Jeff joined the US Army Rangers (Special Forces) and stayed in contact with his Army brothers until the time of his passing. He had a passion for motorcycles; loved riding and racing them.
Jeff graduated from North Bend High School, attended SW Oregon Community College and a Master’s degree from Concordia University. Jeff was an avid soccer fan. He coached the Portland Timbers Youth, as well as multiple boys and girls high school teams throughout Oregon.
Jess was preceded in death by his father, Dick Lillebo. Survived by his daughter, Hannah (Noble) Lillebo; mother, Sharleen Lillebo; brother, Kirk Lillebo (Laura); sister, Kathi Jo Holvey; 4 nephews; and 2 nieces.
Arrangements are under the care of the National Veterans Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 30, 2022 beginning at noon with the eulogy at 1 pm. Location is Bastendorff Beach, Charleston, Oregon.
Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to the National Veterans Cemetery, Roseburg, Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In