Jeffery William Cox
November 17, 1955 - October 16, 2019
Jeffery William Cox, 63, of Scottsburg, born Nov. 17, 1955, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2019, of natural causes.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Delena of 44 years, three sons; Jeffery and family of Eugene, Jason and his family of Florence, and Josh and his family of Eugene.
He is further survived by 14 grandkids, 1 great granddaughter, 7 sisters and 3 brothers.
He loved the outdoors, enjoying nature, hunting and fishing. He deeply loved his family and friends and he loved the Lord and had a deep affection for his cat Boomer. A memorial service will be held at the Elkton Baptist Church on Nov. 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Dunes Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In