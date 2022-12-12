August 6, 1972 – December 4, 2022
Jeff Wilson, 50, of Coquille passed away in Coos Bay on December 4, 2022.
Jeff was born a twin at 3 lb. 12 oz. on August 6, 1972 in Coquille, Oregon to Lyle and Shelley (Bolling) Wilson. He grew up and graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1991. Jeff played baseball, basketball, and football excelling in each sport, and was later inducted into the Myrtle Point Hall of Fame as an All-Around Athlete in 2013. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and later discovered the love of golf, joining the Coquille Valley Elks. Camping was something he also enjoyed during the summer, with family and friends. As many of you know, Jeff was a die-hard Chargers fan. He loved to cook but grilling everything was his favorite.
In 1993, he met his wife, Mindi Glenn of Coquille and later married on July 12, 1997 in South Lake Tahoe, California. He became a father to 2 daughters, Darian in 1998 and Drew in 2003. He was very proud of both of his daughters and all of their accomplishments. From when the girls were little, lacing up their baseball shoes or putting on shin guards, he would usually shout “IT’S GAME DAY IN THE WILSON HOUSE”. His newest pride and joy was his grandson, Saylor, born in 2020.
Jeff worked at Roseburg Forest Products for several years before becoming a Staking Engineer at Coos Curry Electric Co-op for over 20 years. During this time, he gained many close friends that he often talked about. He was proud to also work with his daughter, brother-in-law and 2 nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Mindi Wilson of Coquille; daughter, Darian Wilson and Connor Reinke of Myrtle Point; daughter, Drew Wilson and Julien Temps of Coquille; grandson, Saylor Reinke of Myrtle Point; mother, Shelley Wilson of Coquille; sister, Jenny and Shawn Sinclair of Coquille; sister, Jessica and Jeremy Alexander of Brookings; nephews, Wilson Hodge and Tyler Sinclair; niece, Sidney and Manny Zamora of Brookings; niece, Kenedy Sinclair; father/mother-in-laws, Ernie and Carol Glenn of Coquille; sister-in-law, Lorri Glenn and Doug Vigue, nephews, Joey and Tommy Vigue, and niece, Holli Vigue all of Coquille; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lyle Wilson; twin brother, Justin Wilson; grandparents, Sidney and Beatrice Bolling; and grandparents, Burton and Colleen Wilson.
A public Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Oaks Pavilion, Myrtle Point Fairgrounds. A private family memorial will precede at the Dora Cemetery at 10 am. To honor is love of BBQ, we will be serving tri-tip. Everyone is welcome to bring a side dish to celebrate. We would love to hear memories and share those with all people who knew him.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
