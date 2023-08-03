Jeannine Florence Salisbury

February 20, 1929 – July 25, 2023
Jeannine Florence (Wheat) Salisbury, 94, of Coos Bay-North Bend passed away July 25, 2023 in Coos Bay. She was born February 20, 1929 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur Raymond and Edna Florence (Hull) Wheat.
Jeannine graduated from Sheridan High School (Sheridan, Wyoming) in 1947 and Saint Francis Hospital of Nursing in 1950, San Francisco, California. She has lived in the Coos Bay-North Bend area since 1961 working at Keizer Hospital, Bay Area Hospital and North Bend Medical Center Day Surgery.
She was a Past Guardian of Bethel 45.
In retirement, she enjoyed her home and gardening, especially her roses and machine and hand knitting for her great grandchildren. She loved her children and their growing families.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie and husband, Rod Layton of Sixes, OR; son, Bruce and wife, Debbie Salisbury of Lebanon, MO; and daughter, Gloria and husband, Craig Kemper of Lafayette, OR; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arthur Wheat.
Contributions in her memory may be made to, Make a Wish Foundation 5319 S.W. Westgate Dr. Suite 222 Portland, OR 97221.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Columbarium, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
