August 31, 1958 – January 12, 2021
Jeannine Brock passed away in Portland, Oregon on January 12, 2021. She was 62. Born in 1958 to Kenneth and Joyce Oliver of Daniels Creek, Jeannine was the youngest of five children and enjoyed a special bond with her siblings.
She attended Coos River elementary and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1977. Jeannine gave birth to her daughter in 1987. She found great joy in being a mother, having helped care for her nieces and nephews as babies, when she was affectionately known as “Aunt Nini.” In 2001, Jeannine married Ken Brock in a small family ceremony. The two enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
Those who knew Jeannine will remember her as a true friend and a genuinely kind person. Jeannine always saw the best in others. She loved children and animals, and believed everyone deserved compassion. She will be greatly missed.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her sister, Rosellen; her father, Kenneth; her brother, Bo; her mother, Joyce; and her mother in law, Yvonne.
Jeannine is survived by her husband, Ken; her daughter and son in law, Katy and Nico; her son Haven; her grandchildren, Faith and Joey; her father in law, Louis; her sister, Kathy; her brother, Matt; her sisters in law, Jayne, Dana, and Laura; her brothers in law, Ernie, Lonnie, and Tom; her nephews, Brian, Nathan, and Joshua; her nieces, Tobi, Jodi, Alyson, Lisa, Haley, Mary Jane, Autumn, and Crystal; her grandnephews, Ben, Nathan, Oran, Connor, Alex, and Sam; her grandnieces, Tatum, Brenna, Olivia, Madeline, and Molly; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Jeannine’s family would also like to give a special mention to Gail and Lovelyn and family, Kim and family, and Teresa and Ashlee M.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that Jeannine may be remembered through every day kindness to others. Photos and memories may be shared on Coos Bay Chapel’s online Tribute Wall.
