Jeannie Weeks

December 7, 1950 – February 17, 2021
My lovely wife passed quietly at home after battling Crohn’s Disease for many years.
Most people never knew how sick she was because she could and would hide it for short periods of time. The last few months were extremely bad. Many thanks to South Coast Hospice for all of their care and support.
Jeannie was a local artist and had many shows over the years. She was a horse person, animal lover and the nicest person I’ve ever known. This year would have been 49 years for us and the world is a sadder place.
She was born here in the old Kaiser Hospital and went to Sunnyhill grade school and North Bend High School. She loved art of all kinds, traveling and exploring the beaches.
It is my profound hope she is with her beloved horse, Faro; that would make her happy.
My forever love,
Dave.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In