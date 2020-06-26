Jeannie Sue Hubbard
March 30, 1955 – May 14, 2020
Jeannie Sue Hubbard (Jan maiden name Hankel). Born March 30, 1955 and passed away May 14, 2020
No service is scheduled at this time.
Jeannie Hubbard was born in Salem, Oregon March 30, 1955 to Rosie and Steve Laam. She passed away in her home in Springfield, Oregon surrounded by her family on May 14, 2020.
After retirement Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and most of all her grandchildren. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, going to garage sales and collecting antiques.
Jan is survived by her husband Scott Langendoerfer; her two sons Chris Hubbard of Coos Bay, Oregon; Dustin Hubbard of Salem, Oregon; her three beautiful grandchildren Maycie Jo of Coos Bay, Oregon, Londen Rayne and Indy Ray of Salem, Oregon.
Jan was proceeded in death by her mother Rosie Laam and father Steve Laam of Reedsport, Oregon.
