Jeannie Lavon (Grantham) Ring

July 7, 1952 – July 22, 2020
Private inurnment for Jeannie L. Ring, 68, of Coos Bay will be held at a later date at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Jeannie was born July 7, 1952 in Mena, Arkansas. Her parents, Arthur and Lena Grantham were so excited to have their first beautiful daughter. In 1956 they came to Coos Bay to visit family. The family remained in Coos Bay the rest of their life. Jeannie married and had a son, Marky Cossette. She later met the love of her life, Rex Ring who had three sons. Jeannie automatically became a mom to four boys that she adored.
Jeannie had various jobs in Coos Bay and North Bend. Her favorite job was in the North Bend school district, where she worked with disabled children.
She was a wonderful friend and loved by all her family. She loved her church, family worship center and her pastor, Trevor Hefner who was there with her and her family when Jeannie passed away. She passed away July 22, in her home with her family around her. Her fight with cancer didn’t win, but she was ready to meet Jesus.
She will be missed by all those she left behind. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Dr. Brian Fuller, and hospice.
Jeannie is survived by her four sons, Marky Cossette, Rex Ring, Richard Ring and Ron Ring; three sisters, Brenda Armstrong and husband Carl, Karen Betts, Wanda Grantham; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was the most precious gift on earth to Jeannie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Ring; her parents, Arthur and Lena Grantham, two baby girls and one baby boy.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In