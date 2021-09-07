January 16, 1927 – September 2, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Jeannette Mae Lilienthal Brunell Sweet passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021, at the age of 94. Jeannette was born on January 16, 1927 in Yakima, Washington to Lilly Mary Finchum and Clarence Oliver Phillips. She was an only child and soon after her birth her father left. In the late 1930s, her mother met and married Herman Lilienthal and moved to Coosten, Oregon, she would live the rest of her life in the Coos Bay area.
Jeanette’s mother, Lilly, was her teacher through Fifth grade which is where she developed her love for teaching. She often spent her mornings milking cows before catching the school bus. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1944 and shortly after she earned a degree in Elementary Education from Southern Oregon College.
She was drawn back to Bay Area and started teaching at Lakeside Elementary. She soon met Dell Brunell and they married on June 10, 1950, after a brief courtship. They moved into their house up Coos River where she resided for 71 years. Dell and Jeannette were married for 40 years (until Dell’s passing) and have four daughters, Anna, Helen, Nancy and Connie; and one foster daughter, Patricia. Together they enjoyed traveling the world, raising their daughters, and going to University of Oregon sporting events “Go Ducks”. She would frequently talk about their travels, but her favorite memory was seeing Passion of the Christ in Oberammergau, Germany.
In 2005 Jeanette married Ralph Sweet and they enjoyed 14 beautiful years together before he passed away. They loved living up the river and watching the wildlife in their backyard. A great joy in Jeanette’s later life was the addition of Sweet Family. Nothing made Jeannette happier than the holidays when the family would come together. She loved watching her great-grandkids play and teaching old family recipes to her grandkids.
Throughout her life, Jeannette was involved in many community organizations and was passionate about mentoring people in the community. She was a 4-H leader, involved in many Masonic organizations, on the church council at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and enjoyed PEO. Jeannette believed in the importance of giving back to the community so we could all see it flourish. Her hands helped shape many lives with a simple guiding touch. She lived by the mantra to be humble and take time to be kind and no one epitomized it more.
The family would like to thank John Todd (may he rest in peace) and the community who visited her, whether it be delivering fresh crab or watching Duck football games, she appreciated their kindness and love. A special thank you to her caregiving team, Suzie, Sam, Carrie, Vickie, Barbara, Karen, and Marcus.
Jeannette is survived by her daughters, Anna Schep (Jake Schep), Helen Mineau (Rick Mineau), Nancy Layne, Connie Glass (Ron Glass), and Patricia Miller. She was the proud grandmother to Annika Brands, Sarah Phillips (Kyle Phillips), Laurie Brands (Michael Benkoski), Tyler Glass (Katie Glass), Lance Mona (Alita Mona), Kyle Mona, Pamela Natale (Gio Natale), James Blower (Rena Blower) and Chuck Blower (Paula Blower). She thoroughly enjoyed all of her great-grandchildren, which there are too many to name.
Due to COVID, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In place of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Marshfield High School Community Memorial Scholarship Fund, or the Shriners Hospital for Children.
And as Jeannette would say “I’ve had a wonderful life & Go Ducks.”
