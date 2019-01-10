March 31, 1928 - Jan. 3, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Jeanne Bennett, a long-time Reedsport resident, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at Dunes Memorial Chapel in Reedsport. A burial and graveside service will follow at the Reedsport Masonic Cemetery.
Jeanne Bennett was born March 31, 1928, in a farm house in Dayton, to Anthony “Tony” and Catherine Klupenger. She died Jan. 3, 2019 in North Bend. The former McMinnville resident was 90 years old.
Jeanne graduated from Dayton High School, Class of 1946. Following graduation from high school, she worked in the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Department.
Jeanne was married Dec. 28, 1946, to Joseph M. Bennett at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. In 1947, Joe and Jeanne moved to Lebanon, where she worked for State Farm Insurance until moving to Reedsport in 1951. Jeanne worked from 1952 to 1966 at International Paper Company in Gardner, before becoming a full-time homemaker.
Jeanne is survived by one daughter, Jerri Marie Bennett-Stillmaker of North Bend; one granddaughter, Tashina “Buttercup” Stillmaker; and one special son-in-law, Ron Stillmaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Catherine Klupenger, who died in 1977 and 1994 respectfully; one brother, Phil Klupenger, who died in 1998; and her husband, Joe, who died July 6, 2009.
Memorials can be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Portland, Oregon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822 or www.dunesmemorial.com.
