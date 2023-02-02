August 5, 1931 – January 5, 2023
Jeanette Stone Bishop, 91, gently passed at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon, on January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Jeanette was born August 5, 1931 in Coquille, to John Edward Stone, a saw filer, son of Oregon pioneers, and Minnie Jane Finley, a nurse and gentle, humorous, modest woman of integrity, whose values Jeanette and her brother, Boyd inherited. Jeanette’s father died when she was 14, and her mother’s strength carried the family.
They lived among the extended Finley family on what is now called Finley Loop, south of Coquille, through the Depression, WWII and beyond. Finley/Stone roots run deep in Coos and Curry counties, and many relatives and friends remain.
Jeanette sang, acted and played piano, entertaining audiences from her church to the USO. She majored in music at the University of Oregon, where she met Melvin Waldo Bishop. After he served in Korea, they married at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coquille, and he began his career with the Civil Service. They lived in Seattle, Germany, Washington, DC and San Antonio over their 14-year marriage, traveling throughout Europe and the US.
In 1971, Mel died unexpectedly, at 41, in San Antonio, and Jeanette took her 4 kids, aged 3-13, back home to Eugene to begin again.
Jeanette became a school counselor, and eventually went into real estate. She was a wonderful cook; her hospitality was epic. She was the best mother imaginable: generous, compassionate, adventurous, hilarious, strong, and supportive of her children beyond measure. She raised her kids to be creative, inclusive, and follow their own paths.
Her memoir, 'For the Life of Me', by Jeanette Stone Bishop, is on Amazon, a beautiful read. Her stories of growing up in Depression-era Coquille, and her journey from there are, like she, really lovely.
She is profoundly missed.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Christy (Rick), John (Leila), Scott, and Todd (Casey); granddaughter, Jennifer; many beloved grandpets; sister in-law, Diane Bishop; cousin and best friend, Bette Hockema; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and always, friends.
A celebration of Jeanette’s life, full of music and friendship, will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023, 2 pm, at the Campbell Center, 155 High St. in Eugene. All are welcome.
Please consider a contribution to your local Humane Society, in Jeanette’s name. Better yet, adopt a pet there, bring it home, and think of her. She would love that.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In