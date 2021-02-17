October 3, 1937 – February 9, 2021
Jeanette Sharon Blade Stonebraker passed away in Springfield February 9, 2021. She was born October 3, 1937 in International Falls, Minnesota. She graduated from Springfield High School and attended the University of Oregon. She married Jerome Stonebraker in December 1955.
She was an Administrative Assistant at the Coos Bay Methodist Church and at Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend for many years. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed supporting their many programs and community work including quilting, the Seaman’s Center, community dinners and the Cartwheels preschool. She actively supported the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Coos Bay. She loved to bake and celebrate holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed going to the ocean, celebrating all things Scandinavian and she adored her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2018; her brother, Dan in 1992 and her oldest daughter, Sharon in 2012. She is survived by her children, Nancii and Bill; her son-in-law, Michael Woodhead; grandchildren, Andrew and Jillian Woodhead, Abbey and Daniel Frank; great-grandson, Theo Woodhead; her sister, Fay Traynham; brothers, Jerry Blade and Bill Blade; many brother and sister-in-laws; many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held later this year. Please make any donations in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, North Bend Oregon.
