Jeanette “Jan” G. Price

June 27, 1934 – June 7, 2023
Jeanette “Jan” G. (Bunker) Price passed away in Coos Bay, Oregon on June 7, 2023, just 20 days shy of her 89th birthday. She was born June 27, 1934, in Plankinton, South Dakota. The youngest child of Ross Bunker and Peggy (Cowan) Bunker. Jan was a toddler when her family moved to Corvallis, Oregon which is where she was raised and attended all 12 years of public school. Jan graduated from High School in 1952. She met Roy L. Price that summer while she worked at the Big O drive-in in Corvallis as a carhop on roller skates. They were married in October of 1952 and by April of 1957 had 4 children: Karen, Mike, Kathy and Raymond “Pat”.
At the time of their marriage, Roy was working in the woods as a logger out of Corvallis. When Karen was less than a year-old Roy was offered logging work out of Newport, they moved there for a year. That company moved to a project out of Coos Bay which is where Mike was born. The next project was working out of Port Orford. Once they moved to Port Orford, Roy and Jeanette fell in love with the beauty and people of the area and that is where they made their home. Kathy and Pat were both born in the Gold Beach Hospital. They purchased a home and small acreage on Cape Blanco Road. Roy built a small barn and then a big shop where he would do diesel mechanic work for many years. There they raised their own beef and had a bountiful 1 acre garden every year. All 4 children graduated from high school while living in that same house.
Jan remained a very busy stay-at-home Mom during those early years. Roy continued working in the logging industry as an equipment operator and mechanic. In the 1970’s Roy became interested in Commercial Fishing, bought a boat and changed careers. By then their kids were either in high school or graduated so Jan went to work, too. She worked at the local Western Auto Store in Port Orford for several years, then accepted a job at what was then called First Interstate Bank. Roy passed away in 1988. Jan remained with the bank another 4 years until retirement. She moved to Myrtle Point then with her long-time friend, Wayne Hodge and managed his restaurant there until her “second” retirement. Wayne passed away in 2012. A little while later, Jan moved to North Bend to be closer to her daughter, Kathy and family.
While she was growing up Jan took piano and accordion lessons and both ballet and tap dance. Her love of music and dance stayed with her throughout her adult life. Several of the neighbors on Cape Blanco Rd were also musicians and many a Saturday night they all met and played a lot of good country music at the Price Household well into the night. She also danced with a group called the Satin Dolls and several clogging and tap groups well into her 60’s. She became involved with the Port Orford Ambulance Association, received all her EMT certifications and was a volunteer with them for many years. She took great pleasure in being able to help and be a part of the local community.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Peggy Bunker’ her brother, Dwaine Bunker; sister-in-law, Jean Bunker; sister, Lois Meier; sister, Helen Howard; long-time friend Wayne Hodge; and her son, Mike Price. She is survived by son, Raymond “Pat” and Laurie (Summers) Price of Ketchikan, AK; daughter, Kathy (Price) and Mark Rose of North Bend; daughter, Karen of Astoria; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 dear nephews; 6 dear nieces; and all their children.
Per her wishes, she is to be cremated and her ashes placed with her husband Roy at his gravesite. We will be having a graveside service for Jan on July 1, 2023, 11 am at the Port Orford Cemetery. Then about 2:00 pm we will be meeting at Paradise Point Wayside in Port Orford to place her son, Mike’s ashes (per his request) where he had placed his dog, Jamie’s ashes. After this we will be going to The Salty Dawg in Port Orford and “Have a beer for Mike” as well as share memories of both Jan and Mike. Any family and friends who would like to are invited to join us there.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In