Nov. 8, 1934 – July 11, 2019
Jean Monsebroten passed away in Seattle, Wash., at sunset Thursday, July 11, 2019. Jean had been staying in Seattle for recovery from an extended illness. A public memorial service for Jean, 84, of North Bend will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay with pastor Jon Stasman, officiating.
Jean was born Nov. 8, 1934 in North Bend, to Les and Elvira (Johnson) Sandine.
Jean Patricia Louise Sandine grew up in North Bend, Portland, and Salem; loving to swim, to write plays with her sisters and to read. In high school she was on the rally squad, the first honored queen of the North Bend chapter of Job’s Daughters and graduated valedictorian from North Bend High School. Jean graduated from the University of Oregon with a journalism degree and secondary education teaching certification and while there was an editor of the student newspaper, and a member of Mortar Board and the ADPi sorority. In keeping with her curious nature, she worked on a fire look-out tower at Yellowstone National Park, studied in California and Wisconsin, traveled through Europe on her own just seven years after World War II, and began her professional life teaching high school in Gold Beach.
Jean was a charter, and active, member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay where she met her future husband; she married Curt Monsebroten in 1959. Even as a mother of five, she taught high school level at North Bend High and Marshfield High, where she retired as a librarian. Throughout the years she was involved in AAUW, American Field Service, Bible studies, book groups and singing in the church choir. She enjoyed keeping up with news of the world, travel such as a cross-USA road trip, reading and playing the piano, especially pieces by Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.
Jean lived out her Christian faith by believing the best in people, encouraging each to find their own path, even if less traveled, and regularly extended a friendly greeting. She loved building relationships and engaging with others in lively conversation about news of the day and community events. She was very devoted to her children – her hobby, as she would say. Jean loved knowing her family, personally and historically, contributing to books on the history of the Coos Bay area and collecting stories of her family heritage as third generation Swedish-Finnish immigrants from Finland including her grandparents, John E. “Ed” Kotka Johnson and Alma Ansamaa Johnson, and Andrew (Anders) Sandine and Brita Johannah Holmstrom Sandine. In 2016, she spoke at the Seattle Swedish Club about the experience of early Swedish-Finnish settlers on the Oregon coast.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Curt. Jean’s family includes her sister, Leslyn Danielson of North Bend; her sister, Gayle Hargrove, deceased, and her five children, Mary and Scott Douglas of Seattle, Wash., Elisabeth Jane “Jane” Finerson and Mark of Sherwood, David Monsebroten, of North Bend; James Monsebroten and Sabrina of Coos Bay and John Monsebroten and Christina of Bellevue, Wash.; grandchildren, Erica and Andrea Douglas, the Finerson grandchildren, Helen Steelman and Quinn, Candice and David (deceased), James’ children, Patrick, Eric and Kara, John’s children, Jacob and Molly, and great-grandchildren, Grace, David, Lucas and Hannah Steelman. She is survived by special cousin, Kent Jennings of Eugene; sisters-in-law, Joan Monsebroten Lewis of North Bend, and Jean Monsebroten Moore of Concord, Calif.; preceded in death by sister-law, Delores Monsebroten Sandeen; her sister’s children, Jennifer Daniels and Jason of Philomath, and Karen Groat and James of Canby; and many other Johnson and Sandine nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420, or to a personally preferred philanthropic group.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
