Sept. 12, 1926 - May 1, 2019
A graveside service will be held for Jean Lois Swan (Tinnes) Lefler, 92 of Eugene at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Jean passed away May 1, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1926 in Stewart, Minn., to Howard and Edna Tinnes and had an older sister, Betty. The family moved in 1932 to Grinnell, Iowa where Jean went through school and graduated in 1944. It was a wonderful place to grow up as she often remarked. She then attended the University of Iowa for two years. On May 11, 1947 she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Lefler. Eventually after the birth of two of their children, Lee Ann and John, they moved to Coos Bay, Ore., where Jack taught at Marshfield High School. Their third child, Jan, was born in Coos Bay. Jean worked 19 years at Western Bank and retired in 1983.
After living in Coos Bay for 48 years, they decided to move to Cottage Grove.
Jack and Jean celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2007. They had many adventures together throughout their lives such as fishing, camping, going on cruises, traveling around the country, building homes and spending time with their friends and family. They had a wonderful life together. Jack passed away in 2008. Jean remained in Cottage Grove and eventually reconnected with a longtime friend and classmate from Grinnell, Iowa, Robert Smith. He moved to Cottage Grove, and they had eight happy years together. They were able to travel to Grinnell several times and recollect the “good old days” of their childhood friendship. Due to health reasons, Jean moved to Fox Hollow Residential a year ago needing to be close to her daughter. She had excellent care, made friends and had fun while there. Bob moved back to Grinnell to be closer to his children. Jean and Bob continued to talk daily.
Jean wants to be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family says that indeed is the case and she was the “best mom we could have had.”
She loved to laugh, dance, play games, put together puzzles, do crafts, listen to music (especially music of the '40s), watch Mariner’s baseball, and go to plays. She often had a smile on her face and lived life to the fullest. She had an unwavering faith in God and enjoyed attending church. She will be loved and missed forever.
She is survived by her children, Jan Alvord of Coos Bay, John Lefler and wife, Pam of Ashland, Lee Ann Thompson and husband, Brad of Eugene; granddaughters, Kelsey Thompson and Natalie Contrera;s and grandson, Cameron Lefler. Robert Smith still resides in Grinnell.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Cottage Grove Theater, 700 Village Drive, Cottage Grove, OR 97424. She was a season ticket holder for many years.
