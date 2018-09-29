Nov. 13, 1921 - Aug. 18, 2018
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Rula Jean Gardner Sorenson, of Eugene, died Aug. 18, 2018 of age-related causes. She was 96.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, listening to jazz and big band music, eating ice cream and chocolate, appreciating nature and reminiscing. Earlier this year she was able to make one last trip to Utah to visit her sister, brother and other family and to see the family farm where she grew up. Pete, her son, Kim, daughter-in-law, and Emma, great-granddaughter accompanied her on that special trip. We have unforgettable memories of our lovely, positive, kind, caring, smart, adventurous, organized, funny, strong Rula Jean.
She was born Nov. 13, 1921 in Honeyville, Utah, to Leon Dewey Gardner and Annie Margaret (Madsen) Gardner. She was raised on a dairy farm in Honeyville, literally in the land of milk and honey.
After graduating from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah, Jean attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah and Henegar's Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked as a secretary for the American Red Cross and for North American Aviation during World War II. She married Vernon Charles Sorenson June 21, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After the war, she moved to Switzerland, where her husband attended Universities in Geneva and Zurich. After that the family moved to Reno, Nev., where her husband attended the University of Nevada. The family then moved to San Francisco, Calif., where Vernon worked for Standard Oil and Jean worked for United Airlines. Sons, Pete and John were born in 1951 and 1953 respectively.
In 1961, the family moved into a house they built together in North Bend, where Vernon taught French, German and photography at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Jean was secretary to the director at Bay Area Hospital for many years where she was known for, "practically running the hospital."
In Coos County, she was active in the League of Women Voters, Habitat for Humanity and South Coast Mental Health Association. She also helped the elderly and immigrants. One such immigrant was Anama Varghese, a nurse from India who Jean helped get settled and hired on at the hospital. On a phone call to Jean while she was in hospice, Anama said, "I will never forget what you did for our family."
After she retired, she and her husband traveled to Europe, China, South America and all 50 states, enjoyed ocean cruises, dixieland festivals and driving the ALCAN Highway. In 1988, she moved to Eugene to be closer to her family.
To honor her husband and their family, she established the Vernon and Jean Sorenson Memorial Scholarship at Southwestern Oregon Community College. This scholarship helps hundreds of students and their families. Contributions to the scholarship in Jean's honor are encouraged and can be sent to: Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Her husband preceded her in death March 1, 2006. They were married for 60 years. They lived in Coos County and Eugene, Oregon for many years.
Her immediate surviving family include two sons, Charles Peter Sorenson and wife, Kim Leval of Eugene and Chris John Sorenson of Portland; and three grandchildren, Kirsten Amy Sorenson of Westport, Wash., Jennifer Sorenson Leitner and husband, Joshua Chad Leitner of Portland, and Erik Christian Sorenson and wife, Jessica Fox Sorenson of San Francisco, Calif. She had two great-grandchildren, Emma Jean Leitner and Samuel Soren Leitner. Extended family include a surviving brother, Rex Gardner; sister, Barbara Avondet; along with many nieces and nephews.
A public celebration of life will be held for Jean Gardner, at 10:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 5, at Solvang Retirement Living Center, 1202 Jacobs Drive, Eugene. If you'd like information on her life or to RSVP for her celebration of life, please contact Kim Leval at tiakim1@yahoo.com or PO Box 10836, Eugene, OR 97440. Burial will be next to her husband at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In