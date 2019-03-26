June 20, 1929 - March 18, 2019
Jean was born in Garibaldi, Ore., June 20, 1929. She passed away march 18, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease.
Jean attended school in Reedsport, Ore., and graduated from the University of Oregon. She worked for Oregon's Children's Services Division as both a caseworker and supervisor from 1957 until her retirement in 1995.
Jean volunteered for many years at the Coos Art Museum and participated with many organizations, most notably, the Progress Club and PEO.
She was married for many years to Bill Collver. After he passed away, in 1979, she married Bob Macy in 1983.
Jean is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Cyndy Collver Smith-English; son-in-law, David Smith-English; Bob's children, Richard Macy, Jill Macy, and Sue Macy Gillilan; and sisters, Shirley Laurie, Carol Currier and Bernadette St. Onge Barnes.
Private interment will be at Sunset Memorial park.
Those wishing to celebrate her memory may contribute to the Coos Art Museum. Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In