Jean Claire Rose

March 22, 1929 – July 23, 2019
A funeral Mass will be held for Jean C. Rose, 90, of North Bend, at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. Sixth St., in Coos Bay with Father Robert Wolf presiding. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. A private family graveside committal will take place at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Jean was born March 22, 1929 in The Dalles, Ore., to Francis J. Connell and Adelaide M. (Kasberger) Connell. She passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Jean lived in Mount Angel until completing her nursing program at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. She married Paul J. Rose in November 1953. They resided in North Bend and raised their family. She worked for several physicians at North Bend Medical Center until working solely for Dr. Elmo Peterson for 25 years, until his retirement. She then worked in day surgery at North Bend Medical Center until her retirement.
Jean loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She enjoyed supporting every sporting event, even the sports she really did not like. She traveled endless miles to show her support for her kids and grandkids and their teammates. She was not a born and raised North Bend Bulldog, but she truly loved the brown and gold. She also loved God and her children.
Jean is survived by her children; Kathy Rose, Mark Rose and his wife, Kathy, David Rose and his wife, Mary, Jan Rose, Liz Goll and her husband, Pat, Mike Rose and his wife, Kathy, and Barb Dunham and her husband, Ralph; blessed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian Rose and his wife, Kari and son, Chance, Corey Goll and wife, Brittany and daughter, Piper, Kyle Rose and wife, Liz and son, Austin, Mallory Dearing and husband, Kyle, Haley Moses and husband, Brandon, Brooklyn Dunham and Neal Rose.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Adelaide Connell; and her beloved husband, Paul Rose in July 1983.
Special appreciation to Dr. Tom McAndrew and Mary Deane for the incredible consideration and care they provided for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family of Jean suggest that a rose be planted in your yard in her memory.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Jean Rose…..a well lived and loved life.
