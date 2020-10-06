Jean Ann (Strong) Bibbey

May 3, 1943 – September 26, 2020
At her request, no services will be held for Jean Bibbey, 77, of Lakeside. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Jean was born on May 3, 1943 in Baker City, Oregon to James Lee and Elva Alene (Dearinger) Strong. After a nearly six year battle with lung cancer (strong, loving, and concerned more about others than herself until the end), she died peacefully on September 26, 2020 after time with her family.
Jeannie was raised in the small town of Bates, Oregon. Her sister, Geneva (Strong) Snodgrass, and cousin Lana (Owen) Abarr were lifelong best friends and shared many adventures in Eastern Oregon throughout their lives. Jeannie met Donald Jack Bibbey in grade school, and they both graduated from Prairie City High School. The two kept in touch after high school and when Jack completed his Navy service, they were married March 19, 1966.
After marriage, Jeannie and Jack built their home in Lakeside, where they raised their family. She was a stay-at-home mom when their children, Julie and Jerry, were young and through their high school years. After that she worked at J.C. Penney and then the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, before retiring.
Jeannie loved to spend time with her family, attending children and grandchildren’s school and sports activities. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing cards, camping, hunting and working in her yard.
Jean is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Bibbey of Lakeside; daughter, Julie Martin and her husband Tim of North Bend; son, Jerry Bibbey and his wife Estrella of Boulder Creek, California; grandchildren, Alicia Martin of La Grande, Kyle Martin of North Bend and Anderson Bibbey of Boulder Creek, California; as well as her closest cousin Lana Abarr and special nephews Lee and Brian Sellick, who all dearly miss her.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elva Strong; and her sister, Geneva Snodgrass.
