Oct. 5, 1970 - May 13, 2019
Jason Wood, 48, passed away May 13, 2019, in Dresden, Tenn.
As a 1988 North Bend High School graduate, he began working at JGS Precision as a computer numerically controlled operator until 2012. In 1994, Jason started his family with Melissa Frye making their home in Coos Bay. In 2014, he moved to Tennessee to create new relationships and explore career opportunities.
Jason is survived by his children, Kara and Zayne Wood; parents, Larry and Penny Wood; grandmother, Imogene Rummerfield;brother, Christopher; ex-wife, Melissa Frye Wood; and companion, April Lieberman.
