April 11, 1978 – September 6, 2020
It is with tremendous sorrow that the family of Jason Hilbert Dixson, age 42, of Anderson, California announces his passing on September 6, 2020 in North Bend, Oregon, after being struck by a vehicle while bicycling with his best friend.
Jason was born in Fullerton, California on April 11th of 1978 to Micheal Dixson and Karin Dixson, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Marlie Dixson; daughters, Amy Dixson and Makayla Dixson; step children, Bryan Jephson and Savannah Nelson; siblings, Stan Berry, Misty Harrison, and Joshua Dixson; nieces and nephews, Devin Berry, Emerson Berry, Quinton Harrison, Mitchell Harrison, Carson Dixson, Zoey Dixson, Kymberlee Richardson and Spencer Richardson in addition to all his other family members and friends.
Jason worked as a Repair Consultant at Hild Collision Center in Redding, California for 20 years. Over the course of his career at Hild Collision Center, Jason developed many close friendships and had profound respect for his co-workers that he considered to be his second family.
Jason had an extraordinary appreciation for nature and saw beauty in places most take for granted. He was an avid bicyclist. He enjoyed hiking, camping and exploring the world around him. He lived his life with a sense of wonderment and appreciation that was infectious.
As much as Jason enjoyed nature, his true passion in life was the relationships he had with his family and friends. Jason was a loyal and loving husband who found great joy in making his beloved wife smile. He was a devoted father who adored his children and felt honored to be their dad. He was a trustworthy and reliable friend. He was a kind stranger. He left the lives he touched better than he found them. He left the world better than he entered it. He continues to make the world a better place through the impactful changes his life inspired in those he left behind.
A celebration of Jason’s life is being temporarily postponed while his best friend Rob Hammonds, who was bicycling with Jason at the time of his death and sustained extensive injuries, recovers enough to attend and be included in celebrating Jason’s life. Event details will be provided in the future to those who wish to attend.
In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests those who wish to express sympathy do so with donations to assist the family through Paypal at paypal.me/marliedixson or via Venmo@marlieDixson.
In honor of Jason, whose life was tragically cut far too short by the distraction of a driver engaged in texting, all of us who knew and loved him implore anyone reading this to not make the same mistake. Giving into the temptation of entertaining distractions while driving has ended the life of a special and adored man. His life was worth far more than any text. Those he left behind have to suffer with his loss permanently for the sake of a trivial message that didn’t need to be addressed from behind the wheel of a vehicle. Please do not be lured into the false belief that it couldn’t happen to you or that you are able to multitask safely while driving. We are only one of countless families touched by the devastating consequences of distracted driving. These preventable tragedies need to stop.
