August 12, 1960 – September 16, 2020
Jason Daniel Campbell, 60, was born to Daniel and Barbara Campbell August 12, 1960, in Coos Bay. He died September 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery, where we will share stories of his life.
Jason graduated from Reedsport High School in 1978 and attended the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. Photography was one of Jason’s passions, and he primarily photographed nature. He studied photo journalism in high school and college, and he received many awards for his work. Jason was invited to photograph the 1980 Iditarod, and his photos were featured in the Alaska Fest Magazine, May, 1980.
He enjoyed hunting various species, including among others, Mule deer, Black-tail deer, Elk, Pronghorn Antelope, Moose, Caribou, Big-horn Sheep, Bear, Cougar, and many bird species. During his lifetime, Jason was an avid supporter of wildlife and marine-life conservation efforts.
Jason commercial fished much of his life. Beginning as a deck hand for his father from a very young age, then having his own vessel for a while before moving to work as a deckhand, including on Alaskan fishing vessels for a few years. He worked on one of the fishing vessels that was showcased on Deadliest Catch, prior to the first season.
Jason’s love of hunting and gun collecting helped him to manage gun stores in Springfield and Eugene in the 1980s. He moved to Winchester Bay in the early 1990s, and returned to commercial fishing. After fishing off the Oregon Coast and then in Alaska for a few seasons, Jason was a custodian at Reedsport schools for several years. He was baptized January 4, 2015, in Winchester Bay.
He is survived by his sister, Dana Campbell; nieces, Valerie and Andrea Campbell; close cousins, Marty, Tim and Jim Studley, Shelly Gilbert, Sheila Dahlman, Jeri Kay, Renee, and Rhonda Foster; late cousin, Cherie Foster Combs, Christina Jerin; and many more cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and infant brother, Jed.
