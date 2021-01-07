Gloria J. Ravetto, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Leonard S. Gammon, 63, of North Bend died November 28, 2020 in Springfield. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. 541-267-7182. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gertrude Palmer, 89, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Danny R. Loop, 63, of Reedsport, passed away at home on January 2, 2021 in Reedsport. Services to held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Donna M. Roane, 76, of Reedsport, passed away January 1, 2021 in Reedsport. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Mary Ellen Kraus, 84 of Reedsport, passed away December 31, 2020 in Reedsport. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Larry Sellon, 82, of Port Orford, passed away January 2, 2021 in Port Orford, Oregon Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Les Lusk, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away December 31, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Robert Foster, 47, of Coos Bay, passed away December 31, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ellen Charloe, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away December 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Danny Kutsch, 53, of North Bend, passed away December 28, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kristina L. Hawkins, 61, of Coos Bay died December 31, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Beverly McGilvra, 83, of West Linn, OR died January 2, 2021 in West Linn. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Ronald D. Aker, 41, of Coos Bay died January 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald L. Bunyard, 92, of Coos Bay died January 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Alan Christensen, 62, of Cosmopolis, Washington, passed away December 29, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. There will be no service at this time. Cremation arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary of Hoquiam, Washington.
Maxine J. Gideon, 79, of Coos Bay died December 31, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cathleen Weckmann, 71, of Bandon, died January 3, 2021 in Brookings. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Lois L. Miller, 74, of North Bend died January 5, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
