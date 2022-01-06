A Celebration of Life will be held for Rocky A. Collins, 54, of Reedsport, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd Street. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Delores Burdick, 83, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Road. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
