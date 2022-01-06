Lance D. Pozzi, 62, of North Bend, passed away on December 10, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jean M. Adamson, 79, of Coos Bay, died December 28, 2021 in Springfield. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunels.com
Mark J. Koman, 66, of North Bend died December 31, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dorothy E. Brockway, 82, of North Bend died December 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia Donaldson, 91, of Bandon, died January 2, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service
Kathleen A. Willett, 69, of North Bend, passed away on January 1, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kenneth L. Scott, 89, of Coos Bay died January 1, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alice F. Elkins, 78, of Coos Bay died December 24, 2021 in Portland. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alvin "Gene" Mason, 76, of Lakeside, passed away on December 27, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Fred Junaver Maze III, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away December 30, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Julie Rae Anderson, 68, of Lakeside, passed away December 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
