A memorial service to celebrate the life of Thelma P. Ward, 88, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Bible Baptist Church, 2590 14th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
