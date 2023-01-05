Dorothy Alice Breitmeyer, 100, of Coos Bay, passed away December 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Lance Davidson, 68, of Winchester Bay, passed away December 1, 2022.  Arrangements are under the care of Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Patricia A. Seidler, 98, of Bandon, passed away December 17, 2022 at Bandon.  Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Robert Gosnell, 54, of Coos Bay,  passed away December 28, 2022 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Marvin "Vic" Hammack, 63, of Prineville, passed away December 24, 2022.  Arrangements are under the care of Whispering Pines, 541-416-9733.

