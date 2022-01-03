Please join Makaia Gilkey's family and friends in honoring her life on January 8, 2022 at Myrtle Point High School Gym at 1 pm with a remembrance celebration to follow at Oaks Pavilion in Myrtle Point. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
A memorial service for Betsy J. Newman, 61, of Coos Bay, who died October 14, 2021 in Coos Bay, will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Unity By The Bay Church 2100 Union Ave. North Bend under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuneral.com
A celebration of life for Garland C. Bateman, 81, of Myrtle Point who died December 21, 2021 in Myrtle Point will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at the First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St., in Myrtle Point under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
