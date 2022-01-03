William S. Lovelady, 70, of Coos Bay died December 25, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Maxine MacManiman, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away December 18, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Frederick Jones, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away December 19, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Carol Reed, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away December 19, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Dr. Christopher Horn, 89, of Bandon, passed away December 28, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Shirley Kappes, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away December 28, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

What is your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments