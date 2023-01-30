Barbara J. Brunner, 55, of Coos Bay died January 20, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jonathan Beeman, 50, of North Bend, passed away on January 21, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Halsey J. Taylor, 80, of North Bend, passed away on January 22, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Dave Alan Worthington, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 24, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:


The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments