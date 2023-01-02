Peggy J. Daniels, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Lana Jean Wesman, 76, of North Bend, passed away December 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Howard A. Walter, 77, of Sixes/Port Orford, passed away December 25, 2022 in Sixes. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Sharon L. Marshall, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away December 24, 2022 in Bandon. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
