Rita Jean Jarrett, 97, of Coos Bay passed away January 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marilyn D. Mansker, 70, of Myrtle Point, passed away on January 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Vern B. King, 77, of Coquille died January 23, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald J. Zocchi, 67, of North Bend, passed away on January 23, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Michael L. Jennings, 64, of Myrtle Point, passed away on January 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Joely Ann Griffiths, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Michael Cocca, 67, of North Bend, passed away on January 26, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
