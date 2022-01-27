Janie Marie Miller, 70, of North Bend, passed away January 20, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Larry L. Bailey, 88, of Coos Bay died January 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Vernon R. Olson Jr., 76, of North Bend, passed away on January 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Vivian F. Carpenter, 88, of Early, TX formerly of Coos Bay died December 18, 2021 in Texas. Private interment has been held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert Andrew Medvick, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away January 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marjorie A. Simmons, 93, of North Bend, passed away on January 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Vera Mims, 69, of Yakima, WA, passed away January 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Brookside Funeral Home, Moxee, WA, 509-457-1232.
Nora Jane Schnaible, 69, of Lakeside, passed away January 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
