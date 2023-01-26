Shelly Lynn Barrett, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Wanda June Graham, 91, of North Bend, passed away on January 18, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Stuart W. Gunn, 74, of North Bend, passed away on January 17,2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Stella L. Johnson, 83, of Lakeside died January 19, 2023 in Lakeside. Cremation rites were under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cathy Jo LeDoux, 75, of North Bend, passed away on January 21, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
