Dorothy B. North, 90, of Reedsport passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Clirca M. Miller, 92, of Coquille, died January 20, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Marvel J. Torres, 83, of North Bend, passed away on January 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Arthur Thomas Raphael, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away January 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Barbara Pennington, 84 of North Bend, passed away January 21, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Clyde L. Griffith, 97, of Lakeside, passed away January 22, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
