January 25, 2022 Service Notice

A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date at Roseburg National Cemetery for George H. Bessey, 83, of Coos Bay who died January 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.  541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

