Jimmy Farmer, 88, of Lakeside, died January 15, 2022 in Coos Bay. At his request, no public services will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles Meyer, 83, of Myrtle Point, died January 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Darlene J. Leest, 84, of North Bend, passed away on January 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Joyce Ann Osborne, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away January 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
