A Celebration of Life will be held for Andrew "Andy" G. Hoefer, 90, of North Bend, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Bandon for Barbara Ellen Mallory. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Shelly L. Barrett, 57, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A public visitation for Lon Lee Samuels, 74, of Coos Bay, will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
