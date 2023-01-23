Tony Ray Cabrera, 40, of North Bend, passed away on January 15, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Judith “Gail” Tofflemire, 85, of North Bend, passed away January 1, 2023 at Coos Bay. Interment were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michael Loucks, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away January 1, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joyce Carol Merchant, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away January 2, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Robert James Bertschy, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away January 3, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Robert C. Kuntz, 49, of Coos Bay, passed away January 4, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jack Warren Daniels, 77, of North Bend, passed away January 8, 2023 at Florence. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kathy L. Ellis, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Darlyn Ann Cook, 83, of North Bend, passed away January 12, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles “Sandy” Loring IV, of North Bend, passed away January 14, 2023 at North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Agnes Ann Landles, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lon Lee Samuels, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kenneth Dean Caughran, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away January 15, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joseph Anthony Lawrence Rimbeck, 57, of Coos Bay/North Bend, passed away January 17, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
