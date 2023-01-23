Tony Ray Cabrera, 40, of North Bend, passed away on January 15, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Judith “Gail” Tofflemire, 85, of North Bend, passed away January 1, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Interment were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Michael Loucks, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away January 1, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Joyce Carol Merchant, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away January 2, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Robert James Bertschy, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away January 3, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Robert C. Kuntz, 49, of Coos Bay, passed away January 4, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Jack Warren Daniels, 77, of North Bend, passed away January 8, 2023 at Florence. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Kathy L. Ellis, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Darlyn Ann Cook, 83, of North Bend, passed away January 12, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Charles “Sandy” Loring IV, of North Bend, passed away January 14, 2023 at North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Agnes Ann Landles, 76,  of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Lon Lee Samuels, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Kenneth Dean Caughran, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away January 15, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Joseph Anthony Lawrence Rimbeck, 57, of Coos Bay/North Bend, passed away January 17, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

