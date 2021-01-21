Thelma May Fairchild, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Richard A. Ledesma, 68, of Coos Bay, formerly of Utah died January 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Christopher Anthony Beltran, 48, of Coos Bay passed away January 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Sherry Lynn Jackson, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away January 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Margaret G. Kittrell, 95, of Coos Bay died January 15, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

John Balint, 63, of North Bend, passed away on January 15,2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Rose Mary Thompson, 78, of Coos Bay died January 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Connie L. Culver, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Jane K. Gideon, 79, of North Bend, passed away on January 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Michael P. Mills, 58, of North Bend, passed away on January 16, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Paula Ann Ferrin, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away January 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Donald Ray Clemons, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away January 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. If you are a relative, friend, or have any information regarding Mr. Clemons, please contact Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Russell R. Vedder, 58, of Bandon, died January 15 in Bandon.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon

Julie Ann Beverage, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away January 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Hugh L. Berger, 73, of Coos Bay died January 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

