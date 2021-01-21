Thelma May Fairchild, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Richard A. Ledesma, 68, of Coos Bay, formerly of Utah died January 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Christopher Anthony Beltran, 48, of Coos Bay passed away January 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sherry Lynn Jackson, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away January 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Margaret G. Kittrell, 95, of Coos Bay died January 15, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John Balint, 63, of North Bend, passed away on January 15,2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Rose Mary Thompson, 78, of Coos Bay died January 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Connie L. Culver, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Jane K. Gideon, 79, of North Bend, passed away on January 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Michael P. Mills, 58, of North Bend, passed away on January 16, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Paula Ann Ferrin, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away January 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald Ray Clemons, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away January 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. If you are a relative, friend, or have any information regarding Mr. Clemons, please contact Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Russell R. Vedder, 58, of Bandon, died January 15 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
Julie Ann Beverage, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away January 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Hugh L. Berger, 73, of Coos Bay died January 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In