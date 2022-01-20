A Celebration of the life of Hardy Christensen will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church of Bandon with military honors to follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
A memorial service for John William Freerksen Jr., 84, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 22 at the Family Life Center Church of God of North Bend, 1067 Newmark Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
