Nancy Lou Crouse, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away January 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kathryn J. Salami, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Theresa M. Paul, 78, of North Bend, passed away on January 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
John J. Elish, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Tony E. Richards, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Jeanette E. Kirk, 79, of Bandon formerly of Coos Bay died January 13, 2022 in Bandon. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
McLellan P. Banks, age 69, of Coos Bay passed away January 8, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Roy Koogler, age 89, of Coos Bay passed away January 14, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Josephine Nelson, 92, of Newberg, OR, formally of Coos Bay, passed away January 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
